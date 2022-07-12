Black Friday Sale in July 2022: Know about the best discounts and top deals on Black Friday Sale

Black Friday Sale in July 2022: Best Buy is a popular American consumer electronics and services retailer. It is one of the most popular sites in the US. Its Black Friday sale in July is live now. The sale is conducted around the time of Amazon prime day, which happens in mid-July, and the two give tough competition to each other. The sale started on July 11 had will go through July 13. This year, Best Buy Totaltech members will get special offers, one of them being that the members can shop from the sale till July 17. Another big advantage for the Totaltech members that the company is hinting at is that they can get opportunities to buy "hard to find products". Maybe that can be a PS5, or some other products restocked, especially for the members. Amazon Prime membership costs around 139 dollars per year, while Best Buy is much more expensive than it, as it costs 199 dollars per year. Though everyone will be able to shop at the Black Friday Sale, the Totaltech members will have some more advantages.

Today's Best Deals in the Black Friday Sale

Video games: PS5, Xbox Series X, and other games as low as $10

Gaming on PC: Discounts on gaming monitors, laptops, and other items

Kitchen appliances: Juicers, air-fryers, mixers at discounted prices

Headphones: Deals on JBL, Sony, and other brands

Vacuum cleaners: Discounts on Dyson, iRobot, and other brands

Black Friday Sale on Apple's Watch and Phones

Apple Watch Series 7: Save $70

Apple Watch SE: Save $30

Apple iPhone 13 mini

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12

Black Friday Sale Discount on HDTVs, Phones, Smart Watches, Toys

HDTVs: Deals on Samsung, Hisense, and other brands

Insignia™ - 43" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: Save $80

Sony - 48" Class BRAVIA A9S Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV: Save $500

Samsung - Galaxy Z Fold3 5G 256GB (Unlocked) - Phantom Black: Save $400

Samsung - Galaxy Watch4: Save $50

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker: Save $40

Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch: Save $120

Toys: Discounts on Barbie dolls, hot wheels, and many more

Hot Wheels - Action Massive Loop Mayhem: Save $9

Hover-1 - Ranger Plus Electric Self-Balancing Scooter: Save $130