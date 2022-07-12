Black Friday Sale in July 2022: Know about the best discounts and top deals on Black Friday Sale

This year, Best Buy Totaltech members will get special offers, one of them being that the members can shop from the sale till July 17. Photograph:( Twitter )
Black Friday Sale in July 2022: Best Buy is a popular American consumer electronics and services retailer. It is one of the most popular sites in the US. Its Black Friday sale in July is live now. The sale is conducted around the time of Amazon prime day, which happens in mid-July, and the two give tough competition to each other. The sale started on July 11 had will go through July 13. This year, Best Buy Totaltech members will get special offers, one of them being that the members can shop from the sale till July 17. Another big advantage for the Totaltech members that the company is hinting at is that they can get opportunities to buy "hard to find products". Maybe that can be a PS5, or some other products restocked, especially for the members. Amazon Prime membership costs around 139 dollars per year, while Best Buy is much more expensive than it, as it costs 199 dollars per year. Though everyone will be able to shop at the Black Friday Sale, the Totaltech members will have some more advantages.
Video games: PS5, Xbox Series X, and other games as low as $10
Gaming on PC: Discounts on gaming monitors, laptops, and other items
Kitchen appliances: Juicers, air-fryers, mixers at discounted prices
Headphones: Deals on JBL, Sony, and other brands
Vacuum cleaners: Discounts on Dyson, iRobot, and other brands
Apple Watch Series 7: Save $70
HDTVs: Deals on Samsung, Hisense, and other brands
Insignia™ - 43" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: Save $80
Sony - 48" Class BRAVIA A9S Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV: Save $500
Samsung - Galaxy Z Fold3 5G 256GB (Unlocked) - Phantom Black: Save $400
Samsung - Galaxy Watch4: Save $50
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker: Save $40
Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch: Save $120
Toys: Discounts on Barbie dolls, hot wheels, and many more
Hot Wheels - Action Massive Loop Mayhem: Save $9
Hover-1 - Ranger Plus Electric Self-Balancing Scooter: Save $130