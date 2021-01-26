Billie Eilish opens up about taking a diet pill at the age of 12

Billie Eilish has often talked about her body insecurities and they have affected her body image.

Last October, a much-talked-about photo of Eilish circulated online due to the fact that the star was simply wearing a tank top that was more form-fitting than her usual attire. In a new Vanity Fair cover story, Eilish reflected on that pap picture.

"I think that the people around me were more worried about it than I was because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body. To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body," she said. Describing the growth she's had with her body image, Eilish, who has an auditory processing disorder and was diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome, said she's in a healthier mindset these days compared to her early teen years.

"I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I'm in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship—or dancing a ton, five years ago, I wasn't really eating. I was, like, starving myself," said the five-time Grammy winner, who suffered a growth-plate injury that axed her dance dreams.

"I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed—when I was 12. It's just crazy. I can't even believe, like I—wow. Yeah," Eilish said before circling back to that pap photo: "I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body. So that's great."

Eilish also opened about the time she took a diet pill at the age of 12 that had a horrible side effect on her.

Meanwhile, Finneas, her older brother and most-trusted producer, told Vanity Fair that the new album will be "a continuation of Billie's life story" and how much she's grown musically. "Even just little moments of variety, like on 'No Time to Die,' she has a big belt moment that a couple of years younger Billie might not have had the training or the stamina to do," he said.

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry will be released on AppleTV+ on Feb. 26.