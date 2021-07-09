Bella Hadid confirms new relationship with Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid has a new man in her life. The American supermodel shared a PDA-filed photo with her rumoured boyfri4end Marc Kalman.



Kalman works as an art director and has collaborated with Travis Scott and Kng Kng Records, among others. Hadid was first romantically linked to the artist in June this year when they were spotted out on a lunch date together.



Reports state that the two were introduced through common friends. The relationship started after Hadid broke up from her on-again-off-again boyfriend The Weeknd.

The Weeknd, meanwhile, sparked his own romance rumors this week after dining with Angelina Jolie.



Hadid and Kalman's relationship maybe new but the model does not seem to be keeping him under wraps anymore.

She posted a sweet photo of them canoodling on a balcony while travelling between Paris and Cannes for the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week.