Balenciaga's ads also hinted at an ancient god who was worshiped by sacrificing children; deets inside

There's more on Balenciaga's latest advertisement campaign that featured children with teddy bears in bondage gear. The company may have dropped the images from social media platforms and even issued an apology for the ad campaign which was to promote their online gift shop for the upcoming holiday season, but eagle-eyed social media sleuths have found more references in the advertisement which somehow indicate that the brand or the agency responsible for the campaign had a very disturbing theme in mind.



Fans on social media had been suitably shocked to see little girls holding teddy bears in bondage gear in the ad campaign. One YouTuber also pointed out another image which was an image of a Balenciaga bag placed on top of a court document. When one zoomed into it, it seemed the document was a court proceeding related to child pornography.



Now, the latest 'find' that is being widely discussed on social media is another image- this time featuring a young boy dressed in a Balenciaga outfit, standing in a room. A roll of yellow caution tape is placed somewhere in the background. Instead of the regular 'caution' spelt out on the roll, the tape has 'BAAL' spelt out - as a shorter form of Balenciaga one would presume but Instagrammer Kendall Bailey, who calls herself a political commentator says that the campaign has disturbing dark undertones to it.

Balenciaga controversial campaign: Why is the luxury brand causing such a stir?



Baal was the name of the ancient Canaanite god, to whom children have sacrificed -- usually the first-born child of the sacrificer, who would be incinerated alive. One of his titles was "Baal-zebub," or Lord of the Flies.



"It's small and intentional, just like every other aspect in this marketing campaign, " pointed Kendall in her reel.

Others on Twitter too have stated that the luxury fashion brand was aware of the theme of the campaign and even if it has now shifted the blame to the creative producers and sued them for $25 million, most feel it was impossible to believe that the brand was not aware of the campaign.



Someone on Twitter even zoomed into an illustration that's pinned to the wall in the far right corner of the wall in the image and stated how it was an illustration of the Canaanite god.

The images eventually were removed and the luxury fashion brand has strapped a legal case Friday against production company North Six, Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins and his company for including an old court document in the campaign that referred to child pornography.

One of the pics from the Balenciaga child photos has Balenciaga spelled on tape spelled BAALenciaga pic.twitter.com/74n3Dwwf7H — Vade 𓁼 (@pope_head) November 23, 2022 ×

lets begin with the analysis of the photo. Look at the weird drawing next to the rabbit (which we will discuss next). It literally shows a horned entity (Baal). Sorry for low resolution pic.twitter.com/4lOkbDivyb — Vade 𓁼 (@pope_head) November 23, 2022 ×