Arjun Kapoor, Khushi, Anshula arrive at Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani wedding

Anil Kapoor's daughter and Sonam Kapoor's sister and designer-producer Rhea Kapoor is all set to marry her long time beau Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony today.



The ceremony will take place at their Juhu bungalow and a small group of family members and friends will attend the special occasion.



As more details of the wedding are kept under wraps, paps have clicked some guest arriving at the wedding venue.



Rhea's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor were spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor's home on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, Shanaya's parents Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor arrived with their son Jahaan.



Scroll down to check the guest who has arrived at Rhea and Karan's intimate wedding:

Cousin Arjun Kapoor looked dashing in blue sherwani and posed before heading inside the venue.



Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor arrived with Khusi Kapoor. Both of them were looking pretty in a traditional lehenga, Shanya.



Janhvi Kapoor also shared her picture all clad in shinny lehenga and posing elegantly, ''dream a little dream of me'', she captioned the photo.



Anshula Kapoor arrived wearing a red embroidered lehenga, meanwhile, father Bonney Kapoor wore all white for the wedding.

Rhea and Karan have been together for 13 years now and are known for their romantic posts for each other. Wishing him on his B'day last year, Rhea had written, "13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I've known you forever."



According to a report by a national daily, the wedding will be solemnized in the presence of family members and close friends. The Kapoors, however, have not commented on this news and have made no official announcements yet.

Last month, Rhea's sister Sonam came back to Mumbai from London with her husband Anand Ahuja.