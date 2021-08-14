Anil Kapoor's daughter, producer Rhea Kapoor, to get married today at her Mumbai residence?

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's younger daughter Rhea Kapoor is reportedly tying the knot on Sunday to her long-time partner Karan Boolani.



Multiple reports, claiming Anil Kapoor's house has been decorated for the impending wedding, have been floating for a while now.

According to a report by a national daily, the wedding will be solemnized in the presence of family members and close friends. The Kapoors, however, have not commented on this news and have made no official announcements yet.

For the unversed, Rhea Kapoor is a film producer and celebrity stylist, while Karan is a director. He has worked on several ad commercials, reportedly.



Last month, Rhea's actress-sister Sonam Kapoor came back to Mumbai from London with her husband Anand Ahuja. Some entertainment websites claim their return is for the impending wedding.