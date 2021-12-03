Anything for love! Machine Gun Kelly stabbed himself to impress Megan Fox

Turns out, Machine Gun Kelly is the textbook definition of 'taking it too far'.



In a recent interview, Machine Gun Kelly recalled that shocking moment when he had accidentally stabbed himself while attempting to impress his now-partner Megan Fox.



On Wednesday, Kelly told Jimmy Fallon on his late-night chat show where he was seen wearing a T-shirt with Megan Fox's face on it.

“This was also right when I was starting to date Megan. It was just a bad night," he told the celebrated host.



The singer explained that his friend Travis Barker had gifted him a knife with the title of their 2020 album 'Tickets to My Downfall' engraved on it.



Kelly then threw up the knife toward the ceiling in front of Fox, but when he tried to catch it, it pierced through his hand. He went on to show Fallon a scar he has from that night.

“That was from when a knife stuck in [it]. ‘Cause, you know how you throw it up and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at [Fox], and I was like, ‘Check this out.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh!'”

And it was all the more shameful for him the morning after.



“The next morning, as soon as she left, I was like, ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick,'” he recalled.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's love story is no secret and are regularly seen packing on some PDA since they were first linked in July of 2020. They made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards that November.



This is the first relationship Megan Fox has been in since her separation from her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, who is now dating Sharna Burgess from reality TV show, 'Dancing With the Stars'.

