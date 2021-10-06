After Paris, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wins hearts in Dubai 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been jet setting around the globe due to her commitment to beauty brand L'Oreal Paris.



The Bollywood star walked for the beauty brand at the Paris Fashion Week earlier this week and then flew to Dubai to speak at an event called Stand Up which was also organised by the beauty brand to raise awareness around street harassment.



Dressed in a stunning black Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation, Aishwarya looked beautiful as she shared the stage with stars like Aja Naomi King, Saudi Arabian singer Aseel Omran and Egyptian actress Mona Zaki.

Aishwarya's look at the Dubai expo event was shared by her make-up artist on Instagram.

Speaking at the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, "We are here today to raise awareness and encourage dialogue on a very important global topic - protecting women and protecting a woman's sense of self-worth. I am here to shed light on the prevalence of street harassment towards women."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, The most Beautiful and intelligent Indian actress at Dubai for speaking against Street Harassment. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #DubaiExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/RGsVqDHiik — Aishwarya as Nandini(PonniyinSelvan)'ll b Historic (@badass_aishfan) October 5, 2021 ×

Aishwarya Rai left Mumbai last week with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. She walked at the Paris Fashion week in a white ensemble with celebrities like Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren, Nidhi Samuel and others.