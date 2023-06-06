7 ways to add aloe vera to your summer skincare routine

With its soothing and hydrating properties, aloe vera is a versatile plant that can be your ultimate companion during the scorching summer months. From sunburn relief to hydrating skincare, this wonder plant offers a range of benefits.

Let's explore seven refreshing ways to utilise aloe vera in our summer skincare routine.

Sunburn soothing treatment: Sunburn is a common woe during summer, but aloe vera can be your go-to remedy. The gel-like substance found inside aloe vera leaves has a cooling effect that helps alleviate pain and reduce inflammation caused by sunburn. Extract the gel and gently apply it to the affected area for instant relief.

Nourishing DIY face mask: Beat the heat and revitalise your skin with a homemade aloe vera face mask. Combine fresh aloe vera gel with a tablespoon of honey and a few drops of lemon juice. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off. This mask will hydrate and brighten your skin, giving you a healthy summer glow.

Refreshing aloe vera drink: Stay hydrated and cool from within by incorporating aloe vera into your summer beverages. Mix freshly extracted aloe vera gel with water, a squeeze of lemon, and a touch of honey for a refreshing and rejuvenating drink. Aloe vera is known to support digestion and boost the immune system, making it an excellent addition to your summer wellness routine.

Hydrating hair mask: Excessive sun exposure and chlorine from pools can leave your hair dry and damaged. Aloe vera can come to the rescue by providing intense hydration and nourishment. Blend aloe vera gel with coconut oil and apply it to your hair, focusing on the ends. Leave the mask on for 30 minutes before rinsing thoroughly. Your hair will feel softer, smoother, and more manageable.

Cooling aloe vera ice cubes: Combat the summer heat with aloe vera-infused ice cubes. Pour freshly extracted aloe vera gel into an ice cube tray and freeze it. Use these cooling cubes to soothe sunburned skin or refresh your face and body on hot days. The ice cubes will help reduce redness and provide a pleasant cooling sensation.

Moisturiser: Give your skin some extra love after a day in the sun by using aloe vera as an after-sun moisturiser. Combine aloe vera gel with a few drops of lavender essential oil for added relaxation and nourishment. Apply the mixture to your skin to lock in moisture and prevent dryness caused by sun exposure.

Refreshing aloe vera spray: Prepare a revitalising aloe vera spray to stay calm and refreshed throughout the summer. Mix equal parts of aloe vera gel and distilled water, and add a few drops of your favourite essential oil. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and keep it in the refrigerator. Spritz the refreshing mist on your face and body whenever you need a quick cool down during hot summer days.

From homemade skincare to refreshing beverages, these seven ways to incorporate aloe vera into your summer routine will ensure you have a rejuvenating and enjoyable summer experience. Embrace the power of this versatile plant and let it become your summer essential.

(Inputs by Dr Sharadi Shreemoyee, Founder/Director of Rejuve Aesthetics)

