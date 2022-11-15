3 viral ways to wear scarf or shawl this winter

A scarf or a shawl may seem like a simple piece of clothing which most girls just wrap around their bodies to stay warm amid the cold and chilly winter season but as many fashionistas and stylists would agree, they are arguably the most versatile clothing item that one can have in their wardrobes. You can turn it into a top, shrug, bandana, skirt, and sometimes even a dress. All you need is the right fashion and style guide along with some viral tips.

Wear scarf as a top

There are several ways to turn a scarf or shawl into a top and you can curate nearly a dozen looks with just this one clothing item. Here we have listed our top viral videos for the same!

There are several ways to wear a scarf as a top. You can either wear it as a crop top and tie it on the back or you can flip it to make a cute bralette. You can also tie a knot across your neck and on the back to wear it as a backless top.

Don it as a shrug

If you have a long square or rectangle shawl at home and you wish to turn it into a shrug to cover your hands from the cold breeze, just follow these tutorials and don your creative cap.

Style it as an accessory

On several runways and photoshoots, you must have seen scarfs being used as headbands, bandanas, necklaces, belts and the list is long. I, personally, love to add a huge pendant to my silk scarf to make a chic necklace. To wear it as a headband or bandana, you can tie it across your forehead and a knot at the back. You can even braid your hair with a petite scarf if you have long tresses.