7 times Rihanna's incredible fashion sense made fans go gaga over her sartorial picks

All hail RiRi and her awe-inspiring style sense! Rihanna is a style icon and there is no debating it. Be it figure-hugging bodycon dresses or baggy tracksuits, the diva can rock anything and everything. Over the years, she has established herself as a true blue fashionista through her stunning OOTDs. And, fans expect nothing less from her.

No one does it like Rihanna, so we have decided to collate some of her best fashion moments through the years. Scroll to see!

Rihanna's best fashion moments

For her 2018 Met Gala look, Rihanna opted for this gorgeous creation by John Galliano.

In 2019, the singer picked a velvet gown from Givenchy’s autumn/winter 2019 couture collection for her appearance at the annual Diamond Ball.

This year, pregger Rihanna dressed her best for the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty. Her custom-made silver Coperni outfit looked stunning on the singer.

At the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna donned this sheer tulle Dior dress and black lace lingerie. She accessorised her outfit with layers of silver chunky chains.

The singer rocked this Bottega Veneta dress at the screening of the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.

At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Rihanna donned this stunning Swarovski crystal-encrusted Adam Selman dress.

At this year's Gucci Show at Milan Fashion Week, Rihanna donned this huge purple coat along with a chainmail headpiece, a leather bandeau top, and pants emblazoned with a dragon.