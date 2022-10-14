Timeless books recommended by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

October 15 marks the former president of India Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary. On this day, the aerospace scientist and statesman is remembered across India for his many contributions to society.

After serving as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007, he came to be known as the "People's President". And, just after a single term at the parliament, he returned to his life of education, writing and public service. He was known for his love for books and many believed that his greatest possession was his collection of over 2500 books, which he loved and often recommended.

If you, too, are a bibliophile and need some recommendations of timeless books from the man known as the Missile Man of India. Read on!

Tiya: A Parrot’s Journey Home by Samarpan

In an interview given to DNA, Dr Kalam recommended this book. It tells the story of a parrot named Tiya, whose secure world is shaken and shattered when an unknown voice asks him to leave his house. The book narrates Tiya's journey through strange lands and his interactions with other sentient beings.

Tiruvalluvar’s Thirukkural

Tirukkural is counted among the greatest Tamil literary and philosophical masterpieces of all time. It is a collection of couplets that guide its reader through life’s obstacles and cover political, spiritual, domestic and social spheres.

Also read: What is quiet quitting and why is it trending?

Light from Many Lamps by Lillian Eichler Watson

Dr Kalam found this book in an old second-hand store and he once shared that picking it up was a life-changing moment for him. It later became his “guiding light” when he felt low. He often quoted lines from this book in his lectures and speeches.

Man the Unknown, Alexis Carrel

This book is written by Nobel laureate and scientist Alexis Carrel and is particularly inspirational for those who wish to get into the medical field. It emphasises the importance of having a healthy mind, which then thrives into a healthy body.

The Power, Rhonda Byrne

This book deals with the topics of power, wealth, self-belief, affection and the objectives of life. If encourages the reader to concentrate on happy recollections instead of past not-so-good happenings to attract positive transformations.

Also read: International Dog Day 2022: History, significance and more

If you wish to read some books written by Dr Kalam himself, here's a list:

Advantage India: From Challenge to Opportunity

Transcendence: My Spiritual Experiences with Pramukh Swamiji

Reignited: Scientific Pathways to a Brighter Future

Forge your Future: Candid, Forthright, Inspiring

A Manifesto for Change: A Sequel to India 2020

My Journey: Transforming Dreams into Actions

"I heard all the time that people are reading less and less these days. Perhaps there are more distractions, and more gadgets, our lives are too busy to find a quiet corner and savour a book. Yet, this is a habit that we need to keep alive in ourselves and inculcate in future generations. Reading is to the mind what a good meal is to the body. It sustains, it nourishes, it helps us think, it helps us grow." - APJ Abdul Kalam.