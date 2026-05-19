/Mouni Roy stuns in black at Cannes Film Festival, bestie Disha Patani cheers: 'Let's go girl!’



Mouni Roy is once again turning the French Riviera into her personal runway, and her best friend Disha Patani is cheering for her from India. A day after flying to the picturesque city, the actress unveiled her striking black look. Roy has been in the headlines amid news of her separation from her husband, Suraj Nambiar.

Mauni Roy at Cannes, check her first look

Dressed in a striking black halter-neck bodycon silhouette paired with sheer stockings, pointed boots, and an oversized coat casually slipping off her shoulders, the actress delivered a look that felt equal parts Riviera noir and modern femme fatale. Against the dreamy Cannes coastline, Mouni leaned into understated drama, proving once again, how she understands the power of controlled glamour better than most. Her slicked-back bun, minimal accessories, and monochrome palette allowed the sharp tailoring and sultry structure of the outfit to do all the talking.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared photos of herself posing against a backdrop of the serene ocean. She captioned it,''Cannes & Chaos !Bonjour x.''

In the comments, her friend and actress Disha Patani cheered her on and wrote, "Let’s go girl❤️❤️."



While it’s just Mouni’s day 1 at the French Riviera and we know she’s just getting started to dazzle us with her looks, this isn’t her first memorable fashion moment at Cannes either. Over the years, she has steadily built a striking style identity on the international stage, previously embracing soft couture glamour in statement ensembles from leading fashion brands for last year’s sojourn.

While those appearances leaned into ethereal red-carpet elegance, this latest look feels moodier, sharper, and far more cinematic. There’s an effortless confidence to the way she owns the frame, balancing sensuality with sophistication without ever appearing overstyled. The aesthetic almost mirrors the energy of a European thriller heroine quietly commanding attention without asking for it.

Mouni is all set to make her international debut with Rahhat Shah Kazmi’s Bombay Stories, based on the literary works of writer Saadat Hasan Manto, set to have its World Premiere at the Marché du Film on May 20. In the Indo-American co-production, Mouni essays the role of Sharifan, a woman surviving on the fringes of Bombay’s underbelly, known by many names yet yearning to be recognised by her own.

The film’s first look will also be unveiled a day earlier on May 19 at the Indian Pavilion in Cannes. And