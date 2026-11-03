/Martha Stewart admits her Halloween costume was 'insensitive and not funny' after backlash

Martha Stewart has issued an apology after facing backlash for dressing up as a homeless person for Halloween. The 85-year-old lifestyle entrepreneur acknowledged that her choice of costume was insensitive after a photograph of her look went viral on social media.

Martha Stewart's Halloween post

The backlash started on October 31 when Stewart posted an Instagram carousel to promote her QVC Halloween candles. One photo showed her in ripped jeans and a tattered sweater and cap, with smudged makeup, holding a placard that read "I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!"

The image was accompanied by the caption, “My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!!!”

However, the post attracted widespread criticism, with several social media users questioning her decision to portray homelessness as a Halloween costume.

Martha Stewart apologises

Following the reaction, Stewart removed the photograph and addressed the criticism in a statement shared on Sunday, November 1.

"I’ve spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween — sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas and giving tips on entertaining and hosting to make the most of one of my favorite holidays of the year," she said.



However, her initial explanation did not put an end to the criticism, and Stewart subsequently returned with another statement.

“It’s hard to admit when you’ve really screwed up. My earlier statement didn’t go far enough. I know many people are suffering economically. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry,” she said in a statement.

Stewart, who has been associated with Halloween celebrations for decades, has frequently spoken about her enthusiasm for costumes and festive preparations.

About Martha Stewart

Her career began with a catering business in the 1970s before she went on to establish the lifestyle magazine Martha Stewart Living in the 1990s.

She later expanded her brand into a media business and briefly became a billionaire following the public listing of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia in 1999. In 2004, she was sentenced to five months in prison after being convicted of charges including conspiracy and making false statements in connection with an investigation into a stock sale.