/Halloween 2026: 50 perfect wishes, greetings and Instagram captions for October 31

Halloween 2026 is here. If you’re looking for heartfelt wishes to send to loved ones, a funny message to share with friends, or the perfect Instagram caption for your Halloween pictures, we've got you covered. From cute to spooky one-liners, take a look at these curated 50 wishes, messages, and captions to make October 31 even more special.

Cute Halloween wishes

1. Wishing you a Halloween filled with spooky fun and sweet surprises!

2. Hope your Halloween is full of treats, giggles, and magical moments!

3. Have a fang-tastic Halloween filled with love and laughter!

4. Sending you pumpkin-sized hugs and spooky wishes this Halloween!

5. May your Halloween be as sweet as candy and as magical as a fairy tale!

6. Wishing you a boo-tiful Halloween filled with happy memories!

7. Have a spook-tacular night filled with tricks, treats, and smiles!

8. May your Halloween bring you all the magic and mischief you can handle!

9. Sending you a little Halloween magic and lots of sweet treats!

10. Hope your Halloween is full of cute costumes and unforgettable memories!

Halloween 2026 Photograph: (Pexels)

Funny Halloween captions

11. Too cute to spook!

12. Keep calm and scare on!

13. Just here for the boos and candy!

14. Eat, drink, and be scary!

15. Resting witch face activated!

16. Creepin' it real this Halloween!

17. If you've got it, haunt it!

18. Witch better have my candy!

19. Looking boo-tiful without even trying!

20. Trick or treat yourself!

Short and sweet Halloween captions

21. Boo-tiful vibes only!

22. Spooky season is here!

23. Hallo-queen energy!

24. A little spooky, a lot cute!

25. Pumpkin kisses and Halloween wishes!

26. Sweet treats and spooky beats!

27. Born to be boo-tiful!

28. Keep the spooky magic alive!

29. Just a bunch of hocus pocus!

30. Making spirits bright!

Halloween wishes for friends and family

31. Happy Halloween to my favourite bunch of boos!

32. May your night be filled with laughter, love, and lots of candy!

33. Here's wishing you a Halloween that's sweeter than scary!

34. Hope you have a wickedly wonderful Halloween with your loved ones!

35. Sending spooky hugs to make your Halloween extra special!

36. May your home be filled with laughter, pumpkins, and Halloween magic!

37. Wishing my favourite people a night full of tricks and treats!

38. Have a hauntingly happy Halloween with your favourite people!

39. May your Halloween memories be sweeter than your candy stash!

40. Sending love, laughter, and a little spooky magic your way!

Halloween 2026 Photograph: (Pexels)

Instagram-worthy Halloween captions for 2026