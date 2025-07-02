/Kylie Page, adult film star, found dead at 28 in Los Angeles home

Kylie Page, Netflix’s Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, star was found dead at her Los Angeles residence on June 25. She was 28 years old, the New York Post reported. Page's death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office. However, Kylie's cause of death has not been confirmed, and an investigation is ongoing. Her body was found at her home on June 25.

​Born Kylie Pylant, she began her adult film career in 2016.

Kylie Page death

Days after Kylie's death, a GoFundMe account has been created to help her family cover her funeral expenses and to bring her body from California to the Midwest.



''Kylie was a daughter who loved hard, a sister who never let go, and a friend who showed up without being asked. She was the kind of person who made you feel like family — no matter who you were. We lost her too soon, and now her family is trying to bring her home from California to the Midwest — to lay her to rest surrounded by friends and family.''



The message reads further,''This GoFundMe isn’t just about funeral expenses. It’s about bringing Kylie home. It’s about helping her family breathe through the shock, the grief, and the unimaginable reality they’re living in. They shouldn’t have to think about bills or burial costs right now. They should be allowed to grieve — and we want to give them that chance. If you knew Kylie, you know how deeply she loved. Let’s show that love back.''



As of June 2, $8,323 has been raised with a goal of $10,000.

Who was Kylie Page?

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-born star started working in the adult film industry in 2016. However, she got famous when she appeared in the 2017 Netflix documentary Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On.