/International Tiger Day 2025: 5 rarest tiger species in the world

World Tiger Day, celebrated annually on July 29. The day is to raise awareness for tiger conservation and the efforts to protect the endangered species. Marking the day, here we have curated the list of 5 rare tiger species.
Tigers are among the most mesmerising species in the animal kingdom. Unfortunately, their roar has grown faint in recent decades, as their population has drastically declined due to poaching and habitat loss. World Tiger Day, also known as International Tiger Day, is celebrated annually on July 29. The day was established to raise awareness about tiger conservation and to protect the species.
Marking the data, here we have curated the list of five rare tiger species:
The South China tiger is the world’s most endangered tiger species and has been listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List since 1996. This subspecies has not been spotted in the wild for decades and is now presumed to be extinct in its natural habitat.
This subspecies is on the brink of extinction and is classified as critically endangered, with an estimated population of only around 300 individuals remaining.
Native to the Malay Peninsula, the Malayan tiger is also classified as critically endangered, with only 150 or fewer individuals left. One of the major causes of their decline is habitat loss and deforestation.
These darker-furred big cats once roamed across countries such as Cambodia, China, Myanmar, Thailand, and other parts of Southeast Asia. However, their population has significantly declined throughout their range, making them one of the most highly endangered tiger subspecies.
Also known as the Amur tiger, this is one of the largest cats in the world. Found in Russia, China, and North Korea, the subspecies was pushed to the brink of extinction in the late 1940s, when only about 50 individuals remained. However, according to the most recent IUCN Red List assessment published in 2022, the population is now estimated at 265 - 486 in the Russian Far East, with a small number ranging across the border into China and possibly North Korea, as per Conservewildcats.