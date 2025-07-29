/International Tiger Day 2025: 5 rarest tiger species in the world

Tigers are among the most mesmerising species in the animal kingdom. Unfortunately, their roar has grown faint in recent decades, as their population has drastically declined due to poaching and habitat loss. World Tiger Day, also known as International Tiger Day, is celebrated annually on July 29. The day was established to raise awareness about tiger conservation and to protect the species.

Marking the data, here we have curated the list of five rare tiger species:

South China Tiger (Panthera tigris amoyensis)

The South China tiger is the world’s most endangered tiger species and has been listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List since 1996. This subspecies has not been spotted in the wild for decades and is now presumed to be extinct in its natural habitat.

Sumatran Tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae)

This subspecies is on the brink of extinction and is classified as critically endangered, with an estimated population of only around 300 individuals remaining.

Picture of a tiger Photograph: (Freepik)

Malayan Tiger (Panthera tigris jacksoni)

Native to the Malay Peninsula, the Malayan tiger is also classified as critically endangered, with only 150 or fewer individuals left. One of the major causes of their decline is habitat loss and deforestation.

Indochinese Tiger (Panthera tigris corbetti)

These darker-furred big cats once roamed across countries such as Cambodia, China, Myanmar, Thailand, and other parts of Southeast Asia. However, their population has significantly declined throughout their range, making them one of the most highly endangered tiger subspecies.

Picture of tiger Photograph: (Freepik)

Siberian Tiger (Panthera tigris altaica)