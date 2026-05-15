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Gurmukhi, wheat motifs and a Diljit Dosanjh link: Decoding Roopi Gill’s Cannes outfit

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: May 15, 2026, 13:15 IST | Updated: May 15, 2026, 13:15 IST
Gurmukhi, wheat motifs and a Diljit Dosanjh link: Decoding Roopi Gill’s Cannes outfit

Picture of Roopi Gill from Cannes Photograph: (IG/ Roopi Gill)

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Roopi Gill, a well-known Punjabi actress, made her Cannes debut and made it special not just for herself but for her people as she paid tribute to Punjab, her roots, and her culture. Here, we decode her look.

Indian actress Roopi Gill, known for her work in Punjabi cinema, made a graceful statement at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Much like what Diljit Dosanjh did at the Met Gala in 2025, actress Gill has done across the pond at Cannes. She walked the iconic red carpet carrying the essence of her roots, culture, and tradition with pride and a soft smile on her face.

Roopi attended Cannes to support her Punjabi film Chardikala, which was showcased at the Cannes Film Market. The movie is not part of the official festival selection.

Decoding Roopi Gill's Cannes look: A tribute to Punjab

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The Cannes Film Festival is a major international film festival attended by celebrities from across the world. With top designers showcasing outfits that are rare and mostly Western, this is a platform where celebrities choose to wear elaborate gowns and dresses. But Gill chose to represent her culture.

Also read: Best fashion moments at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Demi Moore stuns in red

Dressed in an elegant ivory ensemble, Roopi’s look was beyond just an appearance; it was about identity, heritage, and representing her culture on one of the world’s biggest cultural stages. Needless to say, her look instantly reminded fans of Diljit Dosanjh and his celebrated Met Gala appearance.

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Gurmukhi, wheat motifs and a Diljit Dosanjh link

Styled by Jyoti Singh, Roopi's ivory ensemble by Pitambara was inspired by Punjabi Maharani Jind Kaur and the royal craftsmen of 1800s Punjab. Her look featured a long kurti, salwar, and a double dupatta. Handcrafted with zardozi and dori work, the small details paid tribute to her roots. One dupatta featured wheat motifs, which was a tribute to Punjab's farmers, while the second carried chakra motifs, paying tribute to spirituality and heritage. Not just this, the name of her movie, Chardikala, was embroidered in Gurmukhi.

Also read: Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria steals the spotlight in Ivory Corset Gown

She accessorised her look with a huge choker necklace made of emeralds, pearls, and kundan work, along with traditional hathphool. Her jewellery added a more regal look. And did you know that she wore jewellery from the same designer who created Diljit's Gala jewellery?

More about Chardikala

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the movie starring Ammy Virk alongside Gill, was presented at March du Film (film market). The film revolves around a nurse, whose life turns upside down after she is falsely accused in a case. As she struggles with hardships, she starts helping families dealing with their own challenges. The film is slated for theatrical release on May 29.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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