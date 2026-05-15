/Gurmukhi, wheat motifs and a Diljit Dosanjh link: Decoding Roopi Gill’s Cannes outfit

Indian actress Roopi Gill, known for her work in Punjabi cinema, made a graceful statement at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Much like what Diljit Dosanjh did at the Met Gala in 2025, actress Gill has done across the pond at Cannes. She walked the iconic red carpet carrying the essence of her roots, culture, and tradition with pride and a soft smile on her face.

Roopi attended Cannes to support her Punjabi film Chardikala, which was showcased at the Cannes Film Market. The movie is not part of the official festival selection.

Decoding Roopi Gill's Cannes look: A tribute to Punjab

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The Cannes Film Festival is a major international film festival attended by celebrities from across the world. With top designers showcasing outfits that are rare and mostly Western, this is a platform where celebrities choose to wear elaborate gowns and dresses. But Gill chose to represent her culture.

Dressed in an elegant ivory ensemble, Roopi’s look was beyond just an appearance; it was about identity, heritage, and representing her culture on one of the world’s biggest cultural stages. Needless to say, her look instantly reminded fans of Diljit Dosanjh and his celebrated Met Gala appearance.

Gurmukhi, wheat motifs and a Diljit Dosanjh link

Styled by Jyoti Singh, Roopi's ivory ensemble by Pitambara was inspired by Punjabi Maharani Jind Kaur and the royal craftsmen of 1800s Punjab. Her look featured a long kurti, salwar, and a double dupatta. Handcrafted with zardozi and dori work, the small details paid tribute to her roots. One dupatta featured wheat motifs, which was a tribute to Punjab's farmers, while the second carried chakra motifs, paying tribute to spirituality and heritage. Not just this, the name of her movie, Chardikala, was embroidered in Gurmukhi.

She accessorised her look with a huge choker necklace made of emeralds, pearls, and kundan work, along with traditional hathphool. Her jewellery added a more regal look. And did you know that she wore jewellery from the same designer who created Diljit's Gala jewellery?

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