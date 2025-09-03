/Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar announce the birth of their second baby: 'Grateful and giggling'

Gauahar Khan and her husband, influencer Zaid Darbar’s family have grown. The couple announced the arrival of their second baby in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday. The couple is now parents to a baby boy. The couple also has a two-year-old son, Zehaan. In the social media post, the couple added that big brother Zehaan is ‘overjoyed’ at having a little brother now.

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome the birth of their second baby

Gauhar and Zaid announced the news of their second baby’s birth on Instagram by posting a sweet picture of a lion and lioness with two little cubs. Posting it, they wrote, “Bismillah Hir Rahmaan Nir Raheem. Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on Sept 1 2025. Seeking everyone’s love and continued blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents, Zaid and Gauahar.” They captioned the post, “Alhamdullah.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Congratulatory messages poured in for the new parents from fans as well as celebrities. Swara Baskhar, Sophie Choudry, Dia Miza, Ayesha Khan, Amyra Dastur and othes poured in wishes in the comment section. Swara wrote, “SO many congratulations Gau!” Neeti Mohan wrote, “OMG! We are overjoyed to hear this news. Many many congratulations to all of you, especially Zehaan.” Dia left heart emojis in the comments section.

About Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar

Former model, actress, and reality TV star Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar in December 2020. Zaid is music composer Ismail Darbar's son. In December 2022, she announced that she was expecting her first child, giving birth to Zehaan in May 2023.