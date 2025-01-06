“Divorce Day” is here on the first Monday of January, the month which often observes most breakups.

A lot of couples wait until the holiday season is over to avoid any mess and break up when the new year begins. January is dubbed the most challenging month for those couples and is often seen as the last straw by them. The month is often called “Divorce Month” in legal circles.

The first month of the year, especially the first half of it, sees the highest divorce filings or new clients, USA Today cited a lawyer, Laura Wasser. She added that the first week following the holidays is always very busy.

According to a study by the University of Washington, divorce filings in the state of Washington increased during January when compared to December from 2001 to 2015.

In addition, another study by Richard Nelson LLP revealed that searches like “DIY divorce,” “quickie divorce” and “divorce my partner” spiked by over 100 per cent during the new year and inquiries for divorce lawyers also rose by 30 per cent in the month.

According to Alberta Tevie, a consultant solicitor at Richard Nelson, many couples see the Christmas people as the last straw in their relationship, as per a Daily Mail report. This is because, in addition to existing problems between the couple, the stress of creating a perfect holiday and money issues leads to it.

There is also the stress of spending time with relatives, cooking elaborate meals and exchanging presents can prove overwhelming for certain people. They often wait till Christmas for the sake of their families but break up shortly after.

Psychotherapist Dr Karen Phillip told the Carousel, this happens because people often make conscious decisions to start the new year fresh. While making goals for the coming year, people reflect on the year and realise they are disappointed in their relationship and want to get rid of the burden in the new year and wish to set themselves free from any restraints.

(With inputs from agencies)