Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with state honours

Late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest at his Tamaraipakkam farmhouse with the state honours. Commonly known as SPB, he passed away on Friday (September 25). He was 74.



Yesterday, after his death, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that the cremation of the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam will happen with full state honours.



SP Balasubrahmanyam's mortal remains were brought from the hospital to his house in Nungambakkam. Where his body was kept for public homage.

Balasubrahmanyam last rights were performed by his son SP Charan. His funeral was attended by his family and close friends. Veteran director Barathiraja, popular playback singer Mano and Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay were seen at the funeral.



In 5 decades of melodious career, SPB had sung more than 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages. He was undergoing treatment in MGM Healthcare hospital, Chennai since August 5, after he was tested COVID positive. SPB is survived by wife Savitri and his two children - daughter Pallavi and son SP Charan.