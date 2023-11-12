Lal Salaam teaser: Rajinikanth looks superb as Moideen Bhai

The much-awaited teaser of Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam is here and it’s everything we expected it to be. The makers released the first official teaser of the film and it gives us a glimpse of what the sports action drama is all about.

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam stars also Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in addition to Thalaiva.

Watch Lal Salaam teaser here:

The teaser for Lal Salaam begins with a tense cricket match where the commentator announces that it is not just a game but a war. The teaser then gives a glimpse of Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai, who makes a grand entry in his car and fights goons. He can be heard saying, "You have melded religion with sports. You have poisoned the minds of the people."

The teaser then shows how the rival groups of the game create destruction and wreak havoc in the place.

Fans are calling the teaser a “commercial one” but one that gave them “goosebumps with Thalaiva’s entry with ARR background music”. Another user said, "When super star Rajinikanth came... Goosebumps!" A comment read, "Thalaivar's presence elevated the teaser to another level!"

Lal Salaam: Plot

With Lal Salaam, Aishwarya returns to direction after a gap of seven years. Aishwarya’s last directorial project was Tamil action-thriller Vai Raja Vai, which also starred Dhanush in a cameo. The film is set against the backdrop of cricket and communism. It stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in lead roles. Rajinikanth will be seen in an extended cameo in Lal Salaam.

Rajinikanth’s previous film