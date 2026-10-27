/Kutle Khan addresses backlash over Shilpa Rao’s cut-short set: 'Not from our side'

Singer Kutle Khan has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding Shilpa Rao’s performance at the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai on October 24. The folk musician, who faced online backlash after his set began while Shilpa was still attempting to address the crowd, shared a video on Instagram to clear the air.

Clarifying that the incident was not his fault, Kutle stated that all artists were bound by strict schedule slots and that he merely followed instructions from the festival management.

"I would like to share my perspective on what actually happened there. All the respected artists who had come to perform had fixed time slots, and Shilpa's timing was also fixed," he said.

'It didn't happen from our side': Kutle Khan explains the stage glitch

During the concert, Shilpa’s set was cut short when her microphone and the stage lights were abruptly shut down. At that precise moment, Kutle began his performance on an adjacent stage, inadvertently drowning out her closing words. The sudden transition sparked anger among fans, who voiced strong disappointment over the way the singer was treated.

Addressing the technical shutdown, Kutle denied any involvement and stated that neither he nor his crew had control over the stage audio or lighting.

"During the performance, her microphone and the lights were switched off. I don't know how that happened, and it should not have happened at all. It certainly did not happen from our side. Either the festival organisers or their engineers would know what went wrong," he said.

Kutle also revealed that his own performance time was drastically slashed at the last minute, reduced from 20 minutes to just eight.

"Another thing is that a 20-minute set was cut short, and I was told that my set would only be eight minutes long. I said there was no problem because I had to follow the instructions of the festival organisers. So I started my show with the allotted eight-minute set," he added.

Pausing for Shilpa and addressing social media trolling

Kutle went on to explain what transpired when Shilpa spoke over to his stage mid-show. He recalled pausing his performance so she could thank the crowd properly, only to receive immediate instructions through his earpiece to continue.

"In the middle of my performance, Shilpa said from the other stage, 'Mr. Kutle, you are singing well. I would like to thank the audience.' I paused my set to let her speak. While she was thanking the audience, I stopped performing," he said.

"I could hear through my in-ear monitor someone telling me, 'Mr. Kutle, start, start.' So I resumed my performance," he explained.

Expressing dismay over the online criticism he received following the event, Kutle emphasized his personal bond with Shilpa.

"Shilpa is a very good friend of mine, like a sister. The trolling and negativity being spread on social media right now are very unfortunate. It should not be happening. That's all I wanted to clarify. Thank you so much," he said.

'A piece of my heart broke': Shilpa Rao reacts



Despite her disappointment over the abrupt end to her show, Shilpa Rao took to social media to express her love and gratitude for the Mumbai audience, who continued to cheer for her even after the power was pulled.

"Mumbai, a piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped you didn't," she wrote.

"The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices, I could feel it all. I promise I will come back to Mumbai," she added.

Organisers cite curfew restrictions and cumulative delays



Issuing an official statement, the organisers of the Bollywood Music Project apologized for the abrupt conclusion of Shilpa Rao's performance, maintaining that they hold her in high esteem.

"We deeply apologise. At BMP, our mission is always to deliver an unparalleled live music experience for both our artists and their fans. We want to address the abrupt conclusion of Shilpa Rao's performance at this weekend's festival. First and foremost, we hold Shilpa Rao in the highest regard," the statement read.

"We deeply value and respect her incredible legacy, her unparalleled artistry, and the profound impact she continues to make on the music industry. It was an absolute honour to have her on our lineup," they added.



Explaining the root cause of the issue, the festival management pointed to logistical challenges, compounding delays from earlier acts, and strict local curfew mandates.

"Large-scale music festivals feature complex logistics and multi-artist lineups. Despite strict planning and coordination. Because our festivals operate under strict local authority guidelines and venue curfew regulations, these compounding delays unfortunately forced a premature end to her set."