/Shilpa Rao BMP controversy: AICWA condemns singer’s treatment after Mumbai show Is cut short

What started as a musical evening for Shilpa Rao at the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai on Saturday, October 24, took an unexpected turn when her performance was abruptly cut short, and she was rushed off stage. The incident sparked a buzz online, with many viewers backing the singer. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has now stepped forward to condemn the disrespect shown to the National Award-winning singer.

AICWA extends support to Shilpa Rao

On October 25, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) took to X to address the controversy through a detailed statement. The association condemned the treatment of Shilpa Rao during her performance at the Bollywood Music Project on Saturday, calling it unacceptable to cut an artist’s microphone and stage lights mid-show.

AICWA wrote in its statement, which read, "AICWA condemns, in the harshest terms, the humiliation the Bollywood Music Project inflicted on National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao while she was performing live on stage. Such behaviour towards an artist will never be tolerated."

The organisation further asked whether the singer needed help taking legal action against the project or its organisers, adding that AICWA would support her. The statement further continued, "If any artist is mistreated in the future, AICWA will take strict action against those responsible, as per the law. The humiliation of an artist will not be tolerated. We call on the organisers to respect artists. If this behaviour continues, artists will refuse to perform at their events."

What happened with Shilpa Rao at Bollywood Music Project?

The Bollywood Music Project was held on Saturday, October 24, in Mumbai, where Shilpa Rao was one of the stars on the show’s lineup, which was headlined by Himesh Reshammiya.

She was performing her set when it was unexpectedly cut short and her microphone was switched off, shocking attendees. She later returned to the stage to thank the audience for their support. However, her closing remarks were also interrupted when the next act, Kutle Khan Project, began performing while she was still on stage.

The incident left fans upset, with several attendees questioning the event’s management and showing their support for the singer. The organisers later apologised to Rao, her team and the audience, explaining that production delays and venue curfew restrictions had forced her set to end prematurely. The controversy grew further after reports that Himesh Reshammiya’s performance continued beyond the stated 10 pm curfew.