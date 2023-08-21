Korean actor Shim Hyung Tak and Hirai Saya marry again in Seoul a month after their Japan wedding

Korean star Shim Hyung Tak and Hirai Saya got married for the second time in Seoul on August 20. The news was confirmed by Shim Hyung Tak's agency Alomalo Humain Entertainment. The wedding took place following Korean traditions. The couple had exchanged vows earlier on July 8 in Japan in a private ceremony.



The couple’s first wedding ceremony was overseen by Jun Hyun-moo, while comedian Moon Se-yoon took over for the second wedding. Singers Lee Seung Chul and Shin Sung, who featured with Shim Hyung Tak on Channel A’s Groom’s Class, serenaded the couple with a beautiful wedding song.

According to reports, the groom’s close friend, actor Lee Sang-woo attended both of his weddings. Shim Hyung Tak reportedly shared some photos of their dreamy wedding on social media. He expressed his happiness and said, “I am beyond happy to have wise and lovely Saya as my wife. After my last tears I shed at the wedding in Korea, I will stop crying and become a strong husband for Saya and our family. I promise to protect my wife for the rest of my life."



On April 3, 2023, he surprised fans with the news of his marriage to Hirai Saya who is not a celebrity. Hirai Saya is reportedly 18 years younger than the Korean actor and met him four years ago during the filming of a TV show in Japan.

She had been in the headlines after her appearance on the TV CHOSUN variety show Lovers of Joseon episode 12 and fans had pointed out her striking similarity to BTS’ youngest member Jungkook. Photographs of the duo went viral on social media after ARMY pointed out that Saya looked like a female doppelganger of the popular BTS singer.



Fans pointed out that Hirai Saya’s face, her facial expressions, and even her gestures while speaking on the chat show, resembled a teen Jungkook when he had just debuted at the age of 15.



Jungkook later admitted to a fan query during one his live interactions that the two did have similarities in features.

🐰: hhh I saw it, that post about Shim Hyung Tak’s wife. Hhh we do look alike hhhh pic.twitter.com/f7EX7RVqXs — 𝓪⁷ (@JlNSONYEONDAN) May 24, 2023 ×