Gauri Khan opens up on Aryan Khan’s arrest: 'Nothing can be worse than what we've just been through'

After 17 year long hiatus, Gauri Khan made a comeback on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan'. Gauri graced the couch with her two friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey.



The 12th episode of season 7 was full of banters, secrets, and big revelations as mommies of Bollywood's Gen Z clan talked about their famous kids, famous spouses, and much more.



This was the second appearance for Gaur on the show who is the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and was the debut of Bhavana Pandey, wife of actor Chunky Pandey and mother of actor Ananya Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor.

Between all the fun chat, Johar also spoke to Gauri, who runs a successful interior designing business, about how her personal life has been, especially after her son Aryan Khan’s arrest last year in a much-publicized drug case.



Calling himself the godfather of Shah Rukh and Gauri's three kids, Karan asked Gauri about how tough it was for her as a mother and her family to deal with a situation where her son was falsely arrested in a drug case.



Reacting to this, Gauri said, ''I think nothing can be worse than what we've just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone. And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessed. And I would say I'm grateful to all the people who have helped us through this."



Aryan created headlines after he was arrested last year on October 3 by NCB during a raid at a party on a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai. He was charged for consumption and trafficking of illegal substances. Aryan had to spend a month in jail and was eventually released on bail. After months of investigation, earlier this year, he was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).