Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson turns blonde to shell couple goals, spotted in LA

Lovebirds Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson often grab headlines for their loved-up photos and couple outings. The two adores embracing each other’s style when stepping out on the streets or to the events. Till now, the two were only mirroring each other in terms of their sartorial choices. But now, it seems that the comedian and the reality TV show star are all about twinning from head to toe.

As seen on an episode of ‘The Kardashian’, Kim had to dye her hair blonde for her Met Gala 2022 look. Since Kim had to don Marilyn Monroe’s iconic diamond-studded dress which the latter wore to President JFK’s grand 45th birthday celebration, the 41-year-old dyed her hair and transformed into the ‘Some Like It Hot’ actress.

That’s some real dedication, isn’t it?

Now, to match his ladylove, the comedian has also dyed his hair and fans are super excited to see the two twin.

In exclusive photos obtained by TMZ, the couple was seen hanging out in LA. In casuals, the two looked like a match made in heaven.

On Friday, the comedian was papped outside an office in Calabasas. He was wearing a shower cap to cover his newly dyed hair. While Kim was seen flaunting her curves in SKIMS’ crop top and matching leggings.

The two appeared to be at a photoshoot as Kim’s hairstylist and makeup artist were also present at the location.

As the pictures surfaced online, their fans flooded the comment section with the hashtag ‘couple goals’. And, compliments started pouring in.

This is Pete’s first appearance post his exit from Saturday Night Live show.