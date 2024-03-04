Kim Kardashian channels her inner Morticia Addams for Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week show

Paris Fashion Week witnessed a moment of bewitching allure as Kim Kardashian graced the Balenciaga show on Sunday, exuding an aura reminiscent of the iconic Morticia Addams from the beloved fictional Addams Family.

Kardashian, renowned for her fashion-forward sensibilities, captivated onlookers in a monochrome black ensemble, channelling the mystique of the infamous matriarch. Dressed in a black lace Balenciaga gown with a long train and an open back, paired with a sleek high ponytail, the 43-year-old celebrity effortlessly embodied the essence of Morticia Addams.

A striking detail of Kardashian's attire was the presence of a dangling tag from her black sheer dress, initially perplexing observers before unveiling itself as a deliberate element orchestrated by Balenciaga's creative director, Demna Gvasalia.

In an Instagram Story post, Kardashian declared her allegiance to Balenciaga, sharing her excitement for the event. “It’s always @balenciaga for me (black heart emoji),” Kardashian wrote. The star-studded affair marked Kardashian's inaugural appearance at Paris Fashion Week this year.

Her appearance at the Balenciaga show follows a series of notable style transformations, including a return to icy blonde hair. She recently debuted her new hairdo while cruising through Beverly Hills in her electric pickup truck. This marked a departure from her signature dark brunette look.

Dresses made from sweatshirts, backpacks, folded panties, shoe bags, and duffle bags were seen on the runway. Adding to the already avant-garde concept, Demna flipped baggy denim pants as tops and hung suiting like halter-neck pieces, only covering the front half.