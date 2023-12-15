LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump spotted together at Fontainebleau Las Vegas opening event

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 15, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
main img

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump had a gala time at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas opening evening, which featured a surprise performance by Justin Timberlake.

The grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas turned into a star-studded affair as Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump graced the event, which also featured a surprise performance from Justin Timberlake.

Ivanka shared an Instagram carousel featuring herself and Kardashian. Celebrating the momentous opening, she wrote, "Viva Las Vegas! Bringing some Miami spice to LV! Congrats to my amazing friends @DavidGrutman and @jeffrey.soffer._01 on the epic opening of the @fontainebleaulasvegas."

Meanwhile, on her Instagram story, she penned a short yet sweet note for Kim, which read, "It’s always a great time with you @kimkardashian." 

trending now

Entrepreneur David Grutman escorted Ivanka down the red carpet before the surprise Timberlake performance. Ivanka and Kim sat together at the event. They were accompanied by Kendall Jenner for the electrifying show.

This wasn't the duo's first meeting. They previously united in September 2018 to discuss critical matters of prison reform. Their collaboration was spurred by a meeting led by former President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, focusing on the clemency process.

In a September 2018 post on X following the meeting, Kim, who is an advocate for systemic change, highlighted the impact of her meeting by referencing her successful plea to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender, through her advocacy.

"It started with Ms. Alice, but looking at her and seeing the faces and learning the stories of the men and women I’ve met inside prisons I knew I couldn’t stop at just one. It’s time for REAL systemic change," Kardashian captioned a series of photos.

Ivanka also spoke about the meeting on her social media platform. At the time, she wrote, "Great working session today at the White House on ways to improve the clemency process with policy leaders and criminal justice reform advocates."

Kirtika Katira

Meet Kirtika Katira, the multifaceted sub-editor at WION who seamlessly navigates the worlds of entertainment, fashion, beauty, and fitness. With an eagle eye for trends, she fearlessly dives into the ever-changing realms of style and aesthetics. As a self-professed fitness aficionado, she wholeheartedly embraces a holistic approach to life. Brace yourself as you join her on an enlightening journey as she effortlessly blends her passions into captivating stories that inspire and empower readers.

RELATED

Viral | Deepika Padukone offers prayers at Tirumala temple ahead of Fighter release

Vir Das to become first Indian comedian to perform at the Iconic Apollo Theatre London

Pennsylvania lawmakers name 2023 the state's Taylor Swift Era

Topics