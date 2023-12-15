Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump spotted together at Fontainebleau Las Vegas opening event

The grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas turned into a star-studded affair as Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump graced the event, which also featured a surprise performance from Justin Timberlake.

Ivanka shared an Instagram carousel featuring herself and Kardashian. Celebrating the momentous opening, she wrote, "Viva Las Vegas! Bringing some Miami spice to LV! Congrats to my amazing friends @DavidGrutman and @jeffrey.soffer._01 on the epic opening of the @fontainebleaulasvegas."

Meanwhile, on her Instagram story, she penned a short yet sweet note for Kim, which read, "It’s always a great time with you @kimkardashian."

Entrepreneur David Grutman escorted Ivanka down the red carpet before the surprise Timberlake performance. Ivanka and Kim sat together at the event. They were accompanied by Kendall Jenner for the electrifying show.

This wasn't the duo's first meeting. They previously united in September 2018 to discuss critical matters of prison reform. Their collaboration was spurred by a meeting led by former President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, focusing on the clemency process.

In a September 2018 post on X following the meeting, Kim, who is an advocate for systemic change, highlighted the impact of her meeting by referencing her successful plea to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender, through her advocacy.

"It started with Ms. Alice, but looking at her and seeing the faces and learning the stories of the men and women I’ve met inside prisons I knew I couldn’t stop at just one. It’s time for REAL systemic change," Kardashian captioned a series of photos.