The 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced on Monday and Mammootty starrer Bramayugam and Manjummel Boys swept the awards with multiple wins. Mammootty won Best actor for his performance in the film Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys was declared as Best Film of 2024 while Shamla Hamza won Best Actress for Feminichi Fathima.

Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian announced the winners at a press conference in Thrissur on Monday. Bramayugam and Manjummel Boys won in multiple categories

Here is the full list of winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2025

Best Film: Manjummel Boys

Best Actor (Male): Mammootty for Bramayugam

Best Actor (Female): Shamla Hamza for Feminichi Fathima

Best Director: Chidambaram S Poduval for Manjummel Boys

Best Character Artist (Female): Lijomol Jose for Nadanna Sambhavam

Best Character Artist (Male): Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys) and Sidharth Bharathan (Bramayugam)

Special Jury Award for Acting (Male): Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali for ARM and Kishkindha Kaandam

Special Jury Award for Acting (Female): Jyothirmayi for Bougainvillea and Darshana Rajendran for Paradise

Best Second Film: Feminichi Fathima

Best Debut Director: Fasil Muhammed for 'Feminichi Fathima'

Best Popular Film: Premalu

Special Jury award for women/transgender people: Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine As Light

Best Story: Prasanna Vithanage for Paradise

Best Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for 'Bougainvillea'

Best VFX: 'ARM'

Best Dance Choreographer: 'Bougainvillea'

Best Costume: Sameera Saneesh for 'Rekhachithram' and 'Bougainvillea'

Best Makeup Artist: Ronex Xavier for 'Bougainvillea' and 'Bramayugam'

Best Sync Sound: 'Pani'

Best Music Director: Sushin Shyam for 'Bougainvillea'

Best Background Score: Christo Xavier for 'Bramayugam'

Best Adapted Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for 'Bougainvillea'

Best Cinematography: Shyju Khalid for 'Manjummel Boys'

Best Lyricist (Male): Vedan for 'Kuthanthram' from 'Manjummal Boys'

Best Playback Singer (Female): Zeba Tommy for 'Aarorum' from 'Am Ah'

Best Playback Singer (Male): KS Harisankar for 'Kiliye' from 'ARM'

Best processing lab/colorist: Shree Warrier ('Manjummel Boys' and 'Bougainvillea')

Best Sound Design: Shibin Melvin and Abhishek Nair for 'Manjummel Boys'

Best Production Design: Ajayan Chalissery for 'Manjummel Boys'

Best Editor: Sooraj ES for 'Kishkindha Kaandam'

Best Dubbing Artist (Female): Sayonara Philip for 'Barroz'

Best Dubbing Artist (M): Bhasi Vaikom for 'Barroz'

