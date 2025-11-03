The winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced on Monday. Bramayugam and Manjummel Boys led this year's awards with wins in multiple categories.
The 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced on Monday and Mammootty starrer Bramayugam and Manjummel Boys swept the awards with multiple wins. Mammootty won Best actor for his performance in the film Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys was declared as Best Film of 2024 while Shamla Hamza won Best Actress for Feminichi Fathima.
Best Film: Manjummel Boys
Best Actor (Male): Mammootty for Bramayugam
Best Actor (Female): Shamla Hamza for Feminichi Fathima
Best Director: Chidambaram S Poduval for Manjummel Boys
Best Character Artist (Female): Lijomol Jose for Nadanna Sambhavam
Best Character Artist (Male): Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys) and Sidharth Bharathan (Bramayugam)
Special Jury Award for Acting (Male): Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali for ARM and Kishkindha Kaandam
Special Jury Award for Acting (Female): Jyothirmayi for Bougainvillea and Darshana Rajendran for Paradise
Best Second Film: Feminichi Fathima
Best Debut Director: Fasil Muhammed for 'Feminichi Fathima'
Best Popular Film: Premalu
Special Jury award for women/transgender people: Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine As Light
Best Story: Prasanna Vithanage for Paradise
Best Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for 'Bougainvillea'
Best VFX: 'ARM'
Best Dance Choreographer: 'Bougainvillea'
Best Costume: Sameera Saneesh for 'Rekhachithram' and 'Bougainvillea'
Best Makeup Artist: Ronex Xavier for 'Bougainvillea' and 'Bramayugam'
Best Sync Sound: 'Pani'
Best Music Director: Sushin Shyam for 'Bougainvillea'
Best Background Score: Christo Xavier for 'Bramayugam'
Best Adapted Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for 'Bougainvillea'
Best Cinematography: Shyju Khalid for 'Manjummel Boys'
Best Lyricist (Male): Vedan for 'Kuthanthram' from 'Manjummal Boys'
Best Playback Singer (Female): Zeba Tommy for 'Aarorum' from 'Am Ah'
Best Playback Singer (Male): KS Harisankar for 'Kiliye' from 'ARM'
Best processing lab/colorist: Shree Warrier ('Manjummel Boys' and 'Bougainvillea')
Best Sound Design: Shibin Melvin and Abhishek Nair for 'Manjummel Boys'
Best Production Design: Ajayan Chalissery for 'Manjummel Boys'
Best Editor: Sooraj ES for 'Kishkindha Kaandam'
Best Dubbing Artist (Female): Sayonara Philip for 'Barroz'
Best Dubbing Artist (M): Bhasi Vaikom for 'Barroz'
In its 55th year, the awards had 128 films submitted for consideration of the awards. Only 26 films qualified for the final awards. Veteran actor Prakash Raj led the seven-member jury for the prestigious awards this year.