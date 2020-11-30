Katy Perry faces backlash for promoting her father's clothing line

Katy Perry has come under scrutiny after she promoted her father and brother's new clothing line, Nothing But American. The line is a non-partisan collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts intended to bridge the divide between the Democrats and the Republicans following the Presidential elections.

On Friday, Perry posted a video of her dad, Keith Hudson speaking about his latest endeavour, explaining that he created the company to unite all Americans no matter their religion or political belief. In the clip, he is seen wearing a T-shirt expressing this very message, with the box for an American flag ticked and the ones featuring a donkey (Democrat) and elephant (Republican) left blank.

"We haven’t always seen 👁 to 👁 but I’m proud of my dad n bro for coming up with this!" Katy wrote alongside the video on Twitter. "Head to @NothingButUSA store for the vibes."



Despite the call for unity, Katy's post drew backlash from fans, who pointed out that the products being sold conveniently cover-up the moral issues (immigration, racism, and LGBTQ rights) that the country is split on.



In light of her conservative upbringing, Perry publicly supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and following their projected victory, she revealed she reached out to her family members who didn't vote the same way.

"The first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them," Perry previously tweeted. "#FamilyFirst. Call your family today. Happy Sunday."

