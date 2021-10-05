Kathleen Turner, who played Chandler's trans dad in 'Friends', calls the six actors a 'clique'

Let's face it. If the popular sitcom 'Friends' was made in present times, it would have offended many for its lack of diversity as well as it's politically incorrect on the trans community. While the show garnered a lot of praise for its comedy in the 1990s, everything was not so pleasant behind the scenes.



Actress Kathleen Turner, who played the role of Chandler's transgender father opened up about how the show not only was transphobic with the constant jokes on her character, but she claimed that she was treated poorly off-camera as well.



An interview with Vulture in 2016 is doing the rounds of the internet in which Turner revealed how she did not feel welcomed by the cast of the show.

Read: 'Friends' reunion: Matthew Perry, his decades-long addiction & comeback



“I’ll be quite honest, I didn’t feel very welcomed by the cast. I remember I was wearing this difficult sequined gown — and my high heels were absolutely killing me,” she shared.

“I found it odd that none of the actors thought to offer me a seat. Finally, it was one of the older crew members that said, ‘Get Miss Turner a chair.’ The Friends actors were such a clique — but I don’t think my experience with them was unique,” she continued.

Also read: 'Friends' reunion review: The one where everyone gets nostalgic and emotional

“I think it was simply that they were such a tight little group that nobody from the outside mattered,” she added.

“Maybe if I’d had months to work with them, I’d be in a better position to evaluate their skill. But I could only judge based on the period I worked on the show, which wasn’t long. I do respect the camaraderie they had. You can see camaraderie on the screen,” she said.



Turner played Amanda Bing, Chandler's transgender father who appeared in season 7 of the hit sitcom.



Starring Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox- 'Friends' ran from 1994- 2004 and is considered one of the most iconic shows of all time.

Lady Gaga to BTS: 'Friends' reunion was a starry affair

Did you know the original story was about 4 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'? 25 lesser-known facts about our beloved show