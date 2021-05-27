Lady Gaga to BTS: 'Friends' reunion was a starry affair

Lady Gaga

The star of the show was Lady Gaga who not only came and sang but also dressed as maybe Phoebe’s sister who speaks and dresses just like her (unlike Ursula, her reel-life twin sister). Lady Gaga also jammed with Phoebe and sang ‘Smelly Cat’ much to the surprise of all. She said, "Thank you from all of us for being the different one.” To this, Lisa Kudrow replied, “Thank you for carrying it all along.”

(Photograph:Twitter)