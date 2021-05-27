Lady Gaga to BTS: 'Friends' reunion was a starry affair
As 'Friends: Reunion' premiered on HBO Max in the world and on Zee5 in India, a bevy of stars lined up to celebrate the coming together of the famous cast. Here's a roundup of who all featured on the special episode.
Mindy Kaling was one of the biggest surprise entrants at 'Friends: Reunion'. Talking of her most favourite moment from the show, the star said, "When Monica and Chandler try to hide their relationship after coming back from London. It's fun because they dont know what's happening but we as an audience know the secret."
(Photograph:Twitter)
David Beckham
David Beckham loves Friends. So much so he watches the show whenever he misses his family while away from them. He said, he is emotionally like Monica. "Whenever I am travelling and I travel a lot and I miss family or friends, I end up watching Friends," revealed the soccer star. His favourite episode is the one in which Joey wore all of Chandler's clothes.
(Photograph:Twitter)
BTS
One of the star performers on 'Friends: Reunion' episode was Korean pop band BTS that is anyway in news for their latest English single 'Butter'. BTS said of the famed sitcom: "We learned English because of Friends."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon played the part of Jennifer Aniston’s (Rachel Green) spoilt younger sister who comes to meet her from time to time. Bringing back a lot of nostalgia with her, Reese made a glam appearance as she narrated that her favourite episode is where she comes in and Joey gets to say his famous line to her character, “How You Doin?”
(Photograph:Twitter)
Lady Gaga
The star of the show was Lady Gaga who not only came and sang but also dressed as maybe Phoebe’s sister who speaks and dresses just like her (unlike Ursula, her reel-life twin sister). Lady Gaga also jammed with Phoebe and sang ‘Smelly Cat’ much to the surprise of all. She said, "Thank you from all of us for being the different one.” To this, Lisa Kudrow replied, “Thank you for carrying it all along.”