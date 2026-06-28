/Loved Voicemails for Isabelle? 7 similar rom-com movies you shouldn't miss

With heartfelt romance and text-crossed themes, these similar movies offer the same emotional resonance that made Voicemails for Isabelle such a memorable watch.
Voicemails for Isabelle recently premiered on the streaming platform Netflix and has taken the internet by storm. The film is receiving immense love for its deeply emotional, bittersweet blend of romance and comedy. Apart from the love for the sibling bond shown, viewers are swooning over the premise of a woman who is grieving for her sister leaving personal voicemails on a stranger's phone leading to beautiful romance. Helmed by Leah McKendrick (also featuring), it stars Nick Robinson, Zoey Dutch, Ciara Bravo, Lukas Gauge and Toby Sanderman, among others. Here are some similar films which perfectly capture the trope of emotional journeys to love.
Something from Tiffany's, a rom-com based on the novel Melissa Hill. It revolves around two men who buy gifts at a Tiffany & Co. store. However, one of the men gets hit by a taxi, and the packages are accidentally swapped; the mix-up leads to a series of romantic entanglements and self-discovery. Helmed by Daryl Wein, it released in 2022. The film stars Zoey Dutch, Shay Mitchell, Kendrick Sampson, Leah Jeffries and Ray Nicholson, among others. Something from Tiffany's is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Released in 2006, The Holiday is a cult-classic rom-com film one can never get enough of watching once. Helmed by Nancy Meyers, it tells the story of two girls from different countries who swap their homes for the holidays to get away from their relationship issues. However, their lives change unexpectedly when they meet and fall in love with two local guys. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Palm Springs revolves around Nyles and Sarah finding themselves stuck in a time loop and living the same day over and over again. They are drawn to each other, but certain revelations threaten their budding romance. Released in 2020, it is helmed by Max Barbakow. The film stars Cristin Milioti, Andy Sandberg, Camila Mendes, Meredith Hagner and JK Simmons, among others. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
The rom-com was released in 2014 and helmed by Christian Ditter; it tells the story of Alex and Rosie, close friends since childhood, who are confused about whether they love each other. Five years after Alex leaves for the US, she meets him in Boston, where a key revelation awaits her. Love, Rosie stars Lily Collins, Sam Claflin, Christian Cooke, Suki Waterhouse, Jamie Winstone and Lily Laight, among others.
The Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan 1998 rom-com movie follows the story of Kathleen Kelly and Joe Fox, two strangers who fall in love while exchanging mail online. However, they are unaware that the person they love virtually is the business rival they hate in real life. Helmed by Nora Ephron, the movie also features Parker Posey, Greg Kinnear, Heather Burns, Dave Chappelle, among others.
The story revolves around Mira, a young woman who is struggling to cope with the tragic loss of her fiancé. While grieving, she sends romantic texts to his old number, unknown to her, which are being received by a man. However, this situation plays cupid for both: the new owner of her fiancé's number and Mira. Helmed by James C. Strouse, it was released in 2023. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan, Nick Jonas, Celine Dion and Sofia Barclay, among others.
Helmed by Lone Scherfig, it was released in 2011 and stars Anne Hathaway, Jim Sturgess, Romola Garai, Patricia Clarkson, Rafe Spall and Tom Mison, among others. One Day revolves around Dexter and Emma, who decided to meet every year on July 15 and see where they stand in life. Over a period of twenty years, they feel that they have more to share in common than the people around them. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.