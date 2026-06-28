/Loved Voicemails for Isabelle? 7 similar rom-com movies you shouldn't miss

Voicemails for Isabelle recently premiered on the streaming platform Netflix and has taken the internet by storm. The film is receiving immense love for its deeply emotional, bittersweet blend of romance and comedy. Apart from the love for the sibling bond shown, viewers are swooning over the premise of a woman who is grieving for her sister leaving personal voicemails on a stranger's phone leading to beautiful romance. Helmed by Leah McKendrick (also featuring), it stars Nick Robinson, Zoey Dutch, Ciara Bravo, Lukas Gauge and Toby Sanderman, among others. Here are some similar films which perfectly capture the trope of emotional journeys to love.