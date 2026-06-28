/Gokusen to My Home Hero: 7 Japanese dramas based on Yakuza

The thriller show tells the story of Kumiko Yamaguchi, the granddaughter of a yakuza bozz and teacher at an all-male private high school. How she deals with them forms the main crux of the story. So far the show has three seasons. Originally, Gokusen was a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kozueko Morimoto. It was serialised in Shueisha's josei manga magazine You from 2000 to 2007, with its chapters collected in 15 wideband volumes.