Kate Middleton gets candid about facing 'mom guilt', recalls her childhood

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is no different than any mother! In a rare podcast interview this week, Middleton got candid about motherhood and how she feels at fault when royal duties come in the way while raising her children.



Speaking with host of the 'Happy Mum Happy Baby' podcast, Giovanna Fletcher, the mother of three confessed of feeling at fault when royal duties come in the way of raising her and Prince William's children: George, Charlotte, and 21 months old Louis, reported a news agency.

When asked by the host about 'mom guilt', Middleton responded with: "Yes, absolutely! I think anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying."

"Even this morning at the nursery visit here, George and Charlotte were like, 'Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?" the 38-year-old shared.

The Duchess continued and said: "It's a constant challenge, you hear it time and time again from moms, even moms who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life."



Agreeing to the host's opinion of having always something to feel guilty about, the Duchess, as per news agency, said: "Exactly! And always sort of questioning your own decisions and judgments and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby."



Middleton also recalled her own childhood and found herself 'lucky' to be raised by her parents who were always there."It was great fun. I'm very lucky to come from a very strong family," the Duchess said.



"My parents were hugely dedicated to my siblings. I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us". "I remember from my childhood doing the simple things -going for a walk together, and that's what I try to do with my children, as well, because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures, as a parent," Middleton said.



She stressed on how busy life is now and sometime the simple things like 'watching a fire on a really rainy day' can bring some enjoyment.