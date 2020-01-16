Prince William and Kate Middleton step out for first public appearance of 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first public appearance of the year on Wednesday. Kate Middleton and Prince William traveled around the city of Bradford, where they visited 'several projects which support the community and promote cohesion within it,' according to an official press release.
The royal couple after the visit to the city hall went directly to MyLahore’s flagship restaurant. MyLahore is a British Asian restaurant chain that has taken inspiration from Lahore. Both of them also visited Lahore during their recent tour of Pakistan.
(Photograph:AFP)
As the couple walked in, the royals were shown a huge cake which shows the story of both of their lives to date through edible pictures.
When Kate saw the cake, baked by Bradford baker Siama Ali, she said it was “really clever”, adding “That’s incredible.” William made a joke and said, “Mary Berry would be impressed.”
(Photograph:AFP)