Prince William and Kate Middleton step out for first public appearance of 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first public appearance of the year on Wednesday. Kate Middleton and Prince William traveled around the city of Bradford, where they visited 'several projects which support the community and promote cohesion within it,' according to an official press release. 

Bradford City Hall in England

As the couple first visited the Bradford City Hall in England, people cheered and applauded them, waving flags of the country.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

To help grandparents bond with grandchildren

The main purpose behind the visit to the city hall was to be a part of the community project to help grandparents bond with their grandchildren.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Second engagement of the day 'MyLahore'

The royal couple after the visit to the city hall went directly to MyLahore’s flagship restaurant. MyLahore is a British Asian restaurant chain that has taken inspiration from Lahore. Both of them also visited Lahore during their recent tour of Pakistan.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Made mango and Kulfi milkshakes

During their visit to MyLahore, the couple made mango and Kulfi milkshakes and also met former boxing world champion Amir Khan. 

(Photograph:AFP)

UK Women's Muslim Council meet

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet representatives from the UK Women's Muslim Council and women whose lives have benefitted from the Councils Curry Circle in Bradford.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Bradford Khidmat Centre, the third stop

The couple later arrived at the Bradford Khidmat Centre, which is devoted to helping members of society from minority ethnic backgrounds. They were greeted by a crowd of cheering well-wishers and a drummer.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

'Mary Berry would be impressed'

As the couple walked in, the royals were shown a huge cake which shows the story of both of their lives to date through edible pictures.
When Kate saw the cake, baked by Bradford baker Siama Ali, she said it was “really clever”, adding “That’s incredible.” William made a joke and said, “Mary Berry would be impressed.”

(Photograph:AFP)

18 month old Sorayah Ahmad

Kate carries 18-month old Sorayah Ahmad as she and Prince William, visit the Khidmat Centre in Bradford.

(Photograph:AFP)