Will Kate Middleton, Prince WIlliam have a fourth kid? Read inside for details

While the British royal family seems to be going through quite a lot, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealing their decision of stepping back from their royal duties, the elder sibling Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are trying hard to bring normalcy. The two were recently spotted visiting the Bradford City Hall meeting and greeting people.

Amid all the news of their sweet visit, the couple has also revealed their decision to have more kids or not. Kate, who has always said that she feels “broody” on several occasions, just some months after giving birth -- wants maybe another child but there’s a problem at hand.

When asked if they will be having more kids, Kate said, "I don’t think William wants any more."

And thus she put all those rumours to rest, that she was expecting a fourth child.