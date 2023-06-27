Karisma Kapoor's birthday album is all things glamorous

Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 49th birthday in Paris. She shared glimpses of her special day with her fans. Karisma has always had a love for travel and enjoys capturing and sharing moments from her vacations. Looking absolutely stunning, she donned a stylish black dress paired with black shades and a blue handbag. In one of the pictures, she posed gracefully at a heritage site, exuding glamour on her birthday.

Another photo showcased her standing in front of the Modern Museum of Arts. Adding a touch of culinary delight to her celebration, Karisma treated herself to a mouthwatering crepe, which she captured in a video. Keeping her caption simple, she wrote, "Birthdaying" along with a blue heart emoji. To complement her post, she used the hashtag #crepeloving. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor) ×

Karisma's friends, designer Anaita Shroff Adajania and actor Amrita Arora, showered her with birthday wishes in the comments section. Her fans expressed their admiration, with one person saying, "Wishing you a very happy birthday to the beautiful Karishma mam," and another commenting, "Beautiful Lolo mam wishing you a happiest Birthday to you dear beautiful." A fan simply referred to her as "Lady love."

This milestone celebration marks a significant chapter in the life of the admirable actress, affectionately known as Lolo by her close friends and family. Karisma Kapoor continues to captivate hearts with her mesmerizing social media presence, leaving fans in awe with her jaw-dropping posts.

The bond between Karisma and her sister Kareena Kapoor has always captured attention and admiration from the media and their fans. Kareena also treated her Instagram followers to a delightful series of adorable throwback pictures. These precious snapshots showcased cherished moments from their childhood and rare family gatherings, evoking a flood of nostalgia and heartfelt emotions.