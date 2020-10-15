Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan wrap 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shoot

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming film `Laal Singh Chaddha` along with megastar Aamir Khan.



The 'Jab We Met' actor took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and Aamir Khan as she announced the shoot wrap of the much-anticipated film.The picture sees the two actors seated near a farm as enjoying a chat session with each other.

The 40-year-old actor complimented the post with an emotional caption on how nothing including the pandemic and her pregnancy could stop the passion with which she worked for the film."And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse," she wrote in the caption.



Kareena went on to thank Aamir Khan and film director Advait Chandan for the 'poignant' journey of making 'Laal Singh Chaddha'."Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again," she wrote.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the remake of 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump', The comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures would mark the third team-up of the 54-year-old actor and Kareena after giving two of the critically appreciated movies -- '3 idiots' and 'Talaash'.The movie also features Mona Singh in a pivotal role.