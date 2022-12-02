Kanye West kicked out again! Elon Musk suspends Ye from Twitter after swastika post

Kanye West is kicked out of Twitter, again. A few days after Elon Musk welcomed back his rapper friend with open arms, has suspended Ye's profile again for ''inciting violence'' with his erratic post. A few hours after the 'Donda' singer confessed his love for Hitler during his appearance on Infowars, the show fronted by theorist Alex Jones, the rapper shared a series of offensive tweets and out of many ones showed a picture of a swastika with a Jewish star/ Star of David.

Soon after West's account was suspended, many users asked Twitter's new boss Elon to "fix Kanye". Replying to which, Musk said, ''I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.''

On Friday, West also shared a picture of a shirtless Musk getting sprayed with water, captioned: "Let's always remember this as my final tweet."

In response, Musk said: "Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me."

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

West recently confessed his love for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler during his appearance on Infowars, the show fronted by theorist Alex Jones. Covering his face with the black mask, Kanye defended Hitler and expressed his admiration for the German leader.

"I see good things about Hitler also," he told Jones.

"This guy... invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I'm done with that."

Defending his anti-semitic comments, he said, "I'm done with the classification, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler, ''before adding, "I like Hitler."

On and off Twitter ban -

Kanye made his Twitter comeback in November after Musk become the new boss of the microblogging site. Due to the rapper's erratic behaviour and controversial anti-Semitic comments, the rapper was locked out from Twitter in October. West was also banned from Instagram for similar reasons.