Kanguva: Suriya’s look to be revealed on his 48th birthday

South actor Suriya will turn 48 this Sunday, July 23. To celebrate the Singham star’s birthday, the first glimpse of Suriya from his upcoming movie Kanguva will be shared by the makers. A poster of the film was released with the announcement. In the image, scars are visible on Suriya's face, making him look like a warrior. The first glimpse will be put out at 12:01 AM on Jul 23. Kanguva is directed by Siva. The movie also stars Disha Patani in the lead. This is the first time the actress will work with Suriya. Devi Sri Prasad is the composer. Studio Green, in association with UV Creations, has produced Kanguva.

Kanguva is set to be released in 3D. According to reports, Suriya will play a warrior in the actioner. Take a look at the Kanguva announcement poster.

Kanguva poster: Fans react

Suriya’s look from Kanguva promises to be quite different. In one poster, actor's back is visible as he ride a horse. A talisman made of bones is also seen tied on his arm. Sharing this poster, the makers wrote, A warrior like no other! A King like none other! The King arrives.”

Suriya’s fans were elated at the news. A Twitter user shared the Kanguva poster and wrote, “The most powerful eyes of Indian cinema.” Another person also expressed their excitement over the first look of Suriya and wrote that the wait till 12:01 is seeming longer than usual days. Take a look at some Twitter reactions about the wait for Suriya’s first look in Kanguva.

Disha Patani in Kanguva

Kanguva is Suriya's 42nd film, and was earlier titled Suriya 42. Later, director Siva had announced its name would be Kanguva. It is being reported that the teaser of the film may also be released on Suriya’s birthday. The film has been shot across Chennai, Goa and other locations. Kanguva is a period action-drama film and it will be released next year. The film will see Suriya play two distinct characters. Further details have been kept under wraps. The film is being made on a budget of Rs 350 crore.

