Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspended over tweets on Moradabad stone pelting case

Much like her famous sister Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel too is known for speaking her mind. She is active on Twitter and has always been very vocal about issues that concern her. Her latest tweets though have landed her in some trouble.

Rangoli's account was suspended on Thursday morning after she tweeted about the Moradabad stone-pelting case and many found her tweets offensive and targetting a certain section of the society.



Commenting on the Moradabad stone-pelting case, Rangoli had stated that the people behind the incident should be shot along with a certain section of the media.



Filmmaker Reema Kagti, Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and actress Kubbra Sait and many others called out Rangoli for spreading hate on the basis of religion.



The three women tagged Mumbai Police, and Twitter India in their tweets and reported her account.

@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn't this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people? — Reema Kagti

I’ve blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter.

I've blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter. But @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT This kind of hate mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions. — Kubbra Sait

Arrest this woman immediately for spreading vicious hatred and calling for killings of A community @MumbaiPolice .

Arrest this woman immediately for spreading vicious hatred and calling for killings of A community @MumbaiPolice. Do also block this account @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for spreading religious hatred and fascism. — Farah Khan

Farah, in fact, was personally attacked in a series of tweets by Rangoli who went on a rant trying to justify her comments on the Moradabad pelting incident.



A few hours later Rangoli's Twitter account was suspended. Farah Khan Ali thanked Twitter India for taking prompt action against her.

Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis. — Farah Khan

This isn't the first time that Rangoli Chandel's tweets have created a stir. She is Kangana's manager and has often got into Twitter spats with celebrities from Bollywood.