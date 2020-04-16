Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspended over tweets on Moradabad stone pelting case

WION Web Team New Delhi Apr 16, 2020, 01.41 PM(IST)

File image of Rangoli Chandel Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Rangoli's account was suspended on Thursday morning after she tweeted about the Moradabad stone-pelting case and many found her tweets offensive and targetting a certain section of the society.
 

Much like her famous sister Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel too is known for speaking her mind. She is active on Twitter and has always been very vocal about issues that concern her. Her latest tweets though have landed her in some trouble.

Rangoli's account was suspended on Thursday morning after she tweeted about the Moradabad stone-pelting case and many found her tweets offensive and targetting a certain section of the society.

Commenting on the Moradabad stone-pelting case, Rangoli had stated that the people behind the incident should be shot along with a certain section of the media.

r
Filmmaker Reema Kagti, Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and actress Kubbra Sait and many others called out Rangoli for spreading hate on the basis of religion.

The three women tagged Mumbai Police, and Twitter India in their tweets and reported her account.

×
×
×

Farah, in fact, was personally attacked in a series of tweets by Rangoli who went on a rant trying to justify her comments on the Moradabad pelting incident.

A few hours later Rangoli's Twitter account was suspended. Farah Khan Ali thanked Twitter India for taking prompt action against her.

×

This isn't the first time that Rangoli Chandel's tweets have created a stir. She is Kangana's manager and has often got into Twitter spats with celebrities from Bollywood.

Topics