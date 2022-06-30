Kamal Haasan’s 'Vikram' & Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' to release on OTT, check dates inside

A month after their theatrical run, Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' and Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' is now all set to release on the digital platform. Kumar's period drama and Haasan's action were released in theatres on June 3.

So all those who have missed the movies in the theatres can now watch the film. 'Vikram' will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8. Meanwhile, Akshay's movie will arrive on July 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about Haasan's film, the film also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles is still running strong at the theatres.

The film has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office within a month of its release.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie opened up with rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The action-packed sequences, dialogues and outstanding performances from the cast make it a full entertainment pack.

Now, talking about Kumar's period drama, the film tells the story of a famed ruler Prithviraj Chauhan, who was known for his valour & leadership. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie marked the debut of former Miss World ManushI Chhillar. In the movie, she's playing the role of Princess Sanyogita.



The film was a dud at the box office with only earnings of Rs 62.72 crore.