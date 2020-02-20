Kamal Haasan on accident on 'Indian 2' set: Shameful that our industry is unable to provide safety for technicians

Actor Kamal Haasan has expressed disappointment and shame at the film industry’s inability to provide insurance and safety for technicians, after a tragic crane accident on the sets of his film ‘Indian 2’ claimed three lives and injured around ten others. Reports emerged late Wednesday night that an accident had occurred on sets of Kamal Haasan-starrer, 'Indian 2', which was being filmed by director Shankar at EVP Film city on the outskirts of Chennai.

The Production Company Lyca Productions had issued a message condoling the death of three of their technicians - Assistant Director Krishna, Art Assistant Chandran and Production Assistant Madhu.

Kamal Haasan had visited the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital to pay homage to his deceased colleagues. Speaking to the media, Haasan said, “I’m in this profession from my childhood, and this unfortunate accident goes on to show the lack of safety in our profession. This morning as I was speaking to my friends, we discussed that the cinema industry must take measures to prevent such accidents. It is really saddening that our cinema industry speaks highly about 100cr and 200cr club but can't provide safety for our workers. As an individual, this causes me great embarrassment and disappointment.”

The actor also announced that he was offering temporary assistance of 1 crore rupees each for the bereaved families. “This sum I have announced is not a solatium or compensation, it's only to help their families cope with the times ahead. It is more like a small token of help, but in the long run, we as an industry must ensure that there would be insurance during future shootings. This is not a request but a responsibility. Nowhere in India, there is safety compliance in any field. We are a high profile industry so when accidents happen it gets a high profile in the media. Actually the victims could be anybody, irrespective of rich or poor”, Haasan added.

The actor also recalled that he was in an accident three years ago, how difficult it was to recover. He pointed out that the families of two of the three deceased were from lesser fortunate backgrounds.

The veteran actor recollected how himself, actor Kajal Aggarwal and director Shankar too had a narrow escape. Recalling those harrowing moments, the veteran actor said, “Four seconds before the accident, the director and cameraman moved away from that spot. Kajal and I were under the tent which got crushed. Had I moved two inches away from my place, someone else would have been talking to you today and I could have been in the mortuary. There are accidents waiting to happen and we should see that they do not happen."

Earlier in the day, Haasan had tweeted, “even if we have seen and overcome many accidents and disasters, this one is extremely painful. I have lost three colleagues and am grief stricken, but their families’ sorrow would be manyfold. As one among their family I Share the grief. Condolences. I have met those injured, in the hospital and had a word with the doctors. Adequate treatment is being provided after first aid. Hoping that they all recover soon.”