Crane accident on sets of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' leaves 3 dead, 9 others injured

3 men were killed and 9 others were left injured in a crane accident on Wednesday on the sets of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Indian 2'. The film is being shot at EVP Film City near Chennai.

According to police, the men were seated in the box-like structure on top of the crane when it crashed. "It appears they were working on lighting for the shoot. The incident happened at 9:30 pm on Wednesday," a police officer told a daily.



The film, directed by Shankar, is a sequel of 1996 hit film 'Indian'.



The deceased have been identified as Madhu, personal assistant to director Shankar, Krishna, assistant director, and a staffer Chandran.



It is not clear yet if the director was present on the set when the accident took place. Kamal Haasan was reportedly at another location in the same complex during the time of the accident.



Terming the incident as 'cruel', Kamal Haasan said, "I lost three colleagues. More than my pain, the grief of their families would be immense. I share their sorrow. My deep condolences to them."



An action thriller, 'Indian 2' will have a political theme. The previous film had Kamal Haasan playing a double role in the film .

Kamal Haasan who visited the injured in the hospital also said they were given first aid and are being treated and he hoped they would soon recover.