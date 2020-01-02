K-Pop stars Kim Heechul and Momo are officially a couple and fans cannot contain their excitement

Two of the biggest stars of K-Pop, Momo from JYP girl group TWICE, and Kim Heechul from SM's Super junior, are reportedly dating.



According to Korean website Soompi, the news was confirmed by Market News which, in its exclusive report, stated that Momo and Heechul are dating.



The same outlet had earlier in August 2019 reported that Momo and Heechul were in a relationship which the representatives of the two artists had denied at that time.

The two artists have been seen together on several shows before. Kim Heechul and Momo, popular in their own right, have been seen together in several shows before. Momo, who hails from Japan and is a professional dancer as well, is 13 years younger to Heechul.



Fans though are just happy that two have started dating and are ready to ignore the age gap between the two.

a reminder to everyone hating on momo and heechul dating: pic.twitter.com/osYTraDw19 — 𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖 (@sakookies) January 2, 2020 ×

Momo found her other weird and funny half pic.twitter.com/yn8cTU4ZEs — tiff (@dramasjihyo) January 2, 2020 ×

On Thursday, 'Momo' became a Twitter trend worldwide as fans woke up to the news.



Interestingly, JYP Entertainment, which owns label TWICE, had a ban on dating for its artists earlier. The ban was eventually lifted last year when the news of TWICE band member Jihyo dating K-pop idol Kang Daniel came into light.