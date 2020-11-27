As a BTS member recovers from surgery, K pop band reveal 'we hope to visit India'

The popular Korean pop band BTS has been receiving a lot of love recently as a member of theirs, SUGA is recovering from a shoulder surgery. Many BTS fans have been concerned with his recovery as the ARMY (as their fans are popularly called) have taken to different social media platforms to share their concern.

BTS member J-hope shared recently that SUGA is “quickly recovering”. "SUGA is quickly recovering at the moment. The absence of even just one member feels huge for us, so all the members including SUGA himself are hoping that he gets better quickly, so that he can join us on stage for us to become whole again," J-hope told IANS.

The South Korean boy band, also comprising RM, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have been entertaining music lovers with their music for some years now. Their latest single and album ‘Dynamite’ has topped Billboard Hot 100 chart. ‘Dynamite’ is their first single entirely in English language.

"We're very thankful for the love and support that we have received with 'Dynamite'. It also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, so it is very meaningful for us, but we don't necessarily think this was because it was an English track," said Jungkook.

"Our goal with 'Dynamite' was to give a burst of energy to the listeners and we're just glad to have achieved that goal. We are eager to continue to give hope and joy to our listeners through our music," he added.

Talking about their new album "BE (Deluxe Edition)", RM shared: "We believe all of our albums are important and have played important roles in our career. 'BE' is an album that we created to reflect our current thoughts and emotions and deliver a message of hope to our fans all over the world."

"Like the meaning of the title track, 'Life goes on', we want to comfort people around the world through the message that life will continue even in this difficult moment. If that message is well conveyed, we will have achieved our goal," he said.

"We're ready to meet our fans whenever we can as soon as this pandemic comes to an end. There is nothing we want more than to go on tour to meet ARMY again in person. We really want to reach as many ARMY in the world as possible, so we hope to visit India in the future if an opportunity is given," said Jin, another BTS member on wanting to meet fans from around the world.