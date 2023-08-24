Jungkook to unveil new 'Seven' remix in collaboration with Swedish DJ Alesso. Details inside

Get ready to groove to the beats of the Alesso remix of BTS member Jungkook's debut single. Just announced on August 24 at midnight Korean time, the K-Pop star has teamed up with renowned Swedish DJ Alesso to bring his fans an exciting twist on his chart-topping hit "Seven." The new version is coming in the middle of plagiarism allegations against the song.

BIGHIT MUSIC shared in their English statement that this upcoming remix will offer a fresh take on the original track in the Progressive House genre, skillfully crafted by Alesso. The remix promises to captivate with its dynamic build-up and drop sections, showcasing synth bass and vocal chops that create a rejuvenating summer atmosphere. Get ready to immerse yourself in an energetic sound perfect for those hot summer nights.

Mark your calendars for the release of Jungkook's "Seven (featuring Latto) – Alesso Remix" on August 25 at 1 pm KST, and get set to experience an electrifying musical journey.

Plagiarism allegations

Earlier, "Seven" was hit with plagiarism allegations by famous K-Pop producer Yang Joon Young. Also a composer, he alleged that the song heavily borrowed the same scale sequence from Fin.K.L's Time of Mask.

BIGHIT Music responded to the allegations via a statement issued to Star News. "We would like to reveal that allegations claiming Jungkook's Seven was plagiarised are false. Seven was made through a collaboration of five international producers and has no relation to the song that is part of a domestic album from 24 years ago," the agency stated.

