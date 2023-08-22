Jungkook's single Seven accused of plagiarism, BIGHIT Music issues statement

A month after his solo song Seven released worldwide, BTS singer Jungkook has been accussed of plagiarism by composer Yang Joon-young. The composer has alleged that the song heavily borrowed the same scale sequence from Fin.K.L's Time of Mask.



Jungkook's Seven plagiarised?



Written and composed by Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion, Henry Walter, Theron Makiel Thomas, and Latto, the song was sung by Jungkook. Yang Joon-young has provided several pieces of evidence to HYBE, requesting an investigation into the matter.



The song has managed to score several records for Jungkook. The music video of the song features Han So-hee.

Seven surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify. It was the fastest song by a male singer to reach this milestone, achieving it in just 33 days.



Seven is also the third fastest song overall to reach 400 million streams, with Miley Cyrus' Flowers coming in first and Harry Styles' As It Was in second place. With only one official solo song released, Jungkook has truly made a global impact.



BIGHIT Music reacts to plagiarism row



BTS' talent agency BIGHIT Music responded to the allegations via a statement issued to Star News. "We would like to reveal that allegations claiming Jungkook's Seven was plagiarized are false. Seven was made through a collaboration of five international producers and has no relation to the song that is part of a domestic album from 24 years ago," the agency stated.



"The allegations are one-sided and the song does not meet any criteria that are used for judging plagiarism," teh statement concluded.